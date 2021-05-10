Intrua Financial LLC Buys 1,043 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 45.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,323 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total transaction of $479,094.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,395 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,525.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT opened at $214.71 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $202.40 and its 200 day moving average is $183.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $106.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $114.12 and a 12-month high of $215.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Guggenheim raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.35.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

