inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.230-0.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $20 million-$21 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.26 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of inTEST from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of inTEST from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INTT traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,776. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.10. The company has a market cap of $137.09 million, a P/E ratio of 640.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.01. inTEST has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $13.74.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. inTEST had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 3.22%.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, medical, semiconductor, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

