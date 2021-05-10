Internet of People Trading 26.2% Lower Over Last Week (IOP)

Internet of People (CURRENCY:IOP) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One Internet of People coin can currently be bought for about $0.0343 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Internet of People has traded 26.2% lower against the US dollar. Internet of People has a total market cap of $461,954.39 and approximately $1.00 worth of Internet of People was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Internet of People alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00009707 BTC.

About Internet of People

Internet of People (IOP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2016. Internet of People’s total supply is 13,770,244 coins and its circulating supply is 13,461,469 coins. The official website for Internet of People is iop.global . Internet of People’s official Twitter account is @IoP_community and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Internet of People is /r/IoP_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of People is a set of P2P networks, designed to enable direct device to device P2P communication using P2P apps. The main purpose of the network is to allow my device to connect directly to your device without using any service of any company in the process of establishing the connection or during the interaction.One of this P2P Networks is a blockchain that runs the token system needed to incentivize operators to run all the components of other P2P networks that form the Internet of People. The token for this blockchain is IOP, a PoW/PoS token with a 21M supply. “

Internet of People Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet of People directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet of People should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet of People using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Internet of People Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet of People and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.