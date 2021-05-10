International Paper (NYSE:IP) PT Raised to $52.00

International Paper (NYSE:IP) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Paper from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of International Paper from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.22.

Shares of IP opened at $61.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.14. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $29.76 and a fifty-two week high of $61.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 0.3% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 61,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in International Paper by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of International Paper by 2.3% during the first quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 9,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

