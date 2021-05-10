International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.25 billion-$11.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.11 billion.

Shares of IFF traded down $3.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $142.53. 79,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,524,526. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.11. International Flavors & Fragrances has a twelve month low of $99.54 and a twelve month high of $147.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.50.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IFF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Societe Generale upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $144.40.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

