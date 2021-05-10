International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Position Reduced by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 149,214 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,892 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $19,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 9,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 9,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 242,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,320,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 12,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $146.98. 33,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,409,278. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $148.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.61 and its 200-day moving average is $125.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

IBM has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

