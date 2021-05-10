Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $290 million-$290 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $278.03 million.

Shares of TILE traded up $0.47 on Monday, reaching $14.41. 2,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,470. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $845.03 million, a PE ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.69. Interface has a 52-week low of $5.88 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $253.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.70 million. Interface had a positive return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 6.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Interface will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.52%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TILE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Interface from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Interface from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interface currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.63.

About Interface

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

