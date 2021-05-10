Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ICPT. Bank of America lowered shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.71.

Shares of ICPT opened at $17.15 on Friday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $95.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.14. The firm has a market cap of $568.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.85.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.31. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,973.10% and a negative net margin of 106.64%. The firm had revenue of $81.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.86) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju acquired 90,000 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,886,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,616.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 537.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

