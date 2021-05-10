INT (INT) One Day Volume Hits $3.77 Million

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One INT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. INT has a total market capitalization of $9.00 million and $3.77 million worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, INT has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00087410 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.00 or 0.00076264 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00020224 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00067062 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.98 or 0.00105039 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.19 or 0.00790065 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00051021 BTC.

INT Profile

INT (INT) is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 980,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. The Reddit community for INT is https://reddit.com/r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INT’s official website is intchain.io . INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Node team aims to create a new generation of Internet of Things system to improve the interconnection within the whole network. The system will allow different types of devices to be connected to different parallel chains, meaning INT will work as a blockchain application platform which is object-oriented IoT. Furthermore, the INT team will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a reliable data source for all kinds of distributed IoT applications and industrial ecology with a secure and private infrastructure. Designed for easy integration with any IoT protocol, with a use case driven approach, innovative “double-chain” network architecture, an advanced decentralized P2P protocol, custom smart contract development and with integrated and optimized SDN, blockchain, and fog computing technologies that follow the “cycle progressive application” model. Internet Node token (INT) will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

INT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INT using one of the exchanges listed above.

