InsurAce (INSUR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $40.89 Million

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. In the last seven days, InsurAce has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar. InsurAce has a total market capitalization of $40.89 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InsurAce coin can currently be bought for about $5.07 or 0.00008622 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00070414 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.18 or 0.00252121 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $700.79 or 0.01192378 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003669 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00030987 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $453.14 or 0.00771020 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,629.08 or 0.99756616 BTC.

About InsurAce

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,070,036 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

InsurAce Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurAce directly using US dollars.

