Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) from a c rating to a b rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Insulet from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $258.93.

Shares of PODD opened at $234.19 on Thursday. Insulet has a twelve month low of $164.40 and a twelve month high of $306.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 532.26 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $278.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.54.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.89 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Insulet will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total value of $3,992,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,589 shares in the company, valued at $15,062,294.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Insulet by 6.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 855 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Insulet by 39.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Insulet by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

