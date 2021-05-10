Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.46.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IBP. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE IBP traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $128.15. 3,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,986. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Installed Building Products has a 12 month low of $44.73 and a 12 month high of $140.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 1.86.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $437.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.45 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 273.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 42,136 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the third quarter worth about $258,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 121.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,376 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after buying an additional 20,509 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 114,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,682,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 70.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

