Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.600-0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Insperity also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.830-4.400 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insperity from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of NYSE NSP traded down $0.76 on Monday, reaching $88.08. 9,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,770. Insperity has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $95.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.28. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 717.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Insperity will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.24%.

In related news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $418,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,300,863.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $187,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,167,747.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,919 shares of company stock valued at $2,641,635 in the last three months. 6.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

