Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.830-4.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Insperity also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.600-0.700 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on NSP. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insperity from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Get Insperity alerts:

Shares of Insperity stock opened at $88.84 on Monday. Insperity has a 52-week low of $40.08 and a 52-week high of $95.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 717.51% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Insperity will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.24%.

In other Insperity news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $418,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,300,863.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total value of $1,335,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,919 shares of company stock worth $2,641,635 over the last ninety days. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.