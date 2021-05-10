Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $40.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 145.14% and a negative return on equity of 79.58%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS.

NASDAQ:INSM traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $32.58. 672,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,006. The company has a quick ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.06 and a 200-day moving average of $36.84. Insmed has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $45.44.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INSM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Insmed from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.63.

In other Insmed news, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 21,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $963,069.50. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $1,809,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,608 shares in the company, valued at $8,309,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 116,962 shares of company stock worth $4,606,306 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

