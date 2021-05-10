Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) PT Lowered to $56.00 at Morgan Stanley

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 109.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on INSM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Insmed from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Insmed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.38.

Get Insmed alerts:

Shares of INSM stock traded down $5.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,801. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.84. Insmed has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $45.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 2.43.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. Insmed had a negative net margin of 145.14% and a negative return on equity of 79.58%. The company had revenue of $40.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. Insmed’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Insmed will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $1,809,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,309,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Soriano sold 45,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total transaction of $1,833,736.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,926.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,962 shares of company stock valued at $4,606,306. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Insmed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Insmed by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.