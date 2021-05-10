Insights Network Market Cap Tops $7.99 Million (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 20.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. One Insights Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0406 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Insights Network has a market cap of $7.99 million and approximately $64,998.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Insights Network has traded 18% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.03 or 0.00086577 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00019836 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00065766 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $468.24 or 0.00810265 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.92 or 0.00107144 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,375.71 or 0.09302287 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00050305 BTC.

Insights Network Profile

Insights Network (INSTAR) is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 285,068,532 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

