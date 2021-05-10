Insider Selling: Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CEO Sells 29,353 Shares of Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $3,961,774.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Clay B. Siegall also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Seagen alerts:

On Friday, April 9th, Clay B. Siegall sold 12,602 shares of Seagen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.96, for a total transaction of $1,788,979.92.

On Thursday, March 4th, Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of Seagen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $4,277,906.22.

Shares of SGEN opened at $139.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.92 and a beta of 1.11. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.20 and a 1 year high of $213.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.40.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%. The business had revenue of $331.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Seagen by 765.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Seagen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Seagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.92.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.