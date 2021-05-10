Insider Selling: Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CEO Sells 29,353 Shares of Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $3,961,774.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Clay B. Siegall also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 9th, Clay B. Siegall sold 12,602 shares of Seagen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.96, for a total transaction of $1,788,979.92.
- On Thursday, March 4th, Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of Seagen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $4,277,906.22.
Shares of SGEN opened at $139.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.92 and a beta of 1.11. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.20 and a 1 year high of $213.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.40.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Seagen by 765.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Seagen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Seagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.92.
Seagen Company Profile
Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.
