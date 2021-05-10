Insider Selling: Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) SVP Sells $6,156,643.00 in Stock

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $6,156,643.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,091 shares in the company, valued at $11,657,467. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of DGX opened at $138.95 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.56 and a 200 day moving average of $124.50. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $103.26 and a fifty-two week high of $140.64. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,597,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 926.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 622,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,219,000 after buying an additional 562,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,924,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $375,373,000 after buying an additional 407,180 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 792,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $94,395,000 after purchasing an additional 390,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,623,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $193,427,000 after purchasing an additional 321,038 shares in the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DGX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

