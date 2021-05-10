Insider Selling: Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) EVP Sells 5,995 Shares of Stock

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $555,256.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,686,070.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $98.76 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $35.75 and a 12-month high of $99.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.58.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,876 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth $1,980,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nucor by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth $246,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nucor Company Profile
Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.
See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.