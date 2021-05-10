Insider Selling: Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) EVP Sells 5,995 Shares of Stock

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $555,256.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,686,070.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $98.76 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $35.75 and a 12-month high of $99.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.58.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,876 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth $1,980,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nucor by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth $246,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.