Insider Selling: Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) CEO Sells $327,750.00 in Stock

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) CEO Tunc Doluca sold 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $327,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Tunc Doluca also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Tunc Doluca sold 10,550 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $991,278.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $1,314,740.00.

NASDAQ MXIM opened at $96.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.69. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.65 and a 1 year high of $98.48. The company has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.49.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The company had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MXIM. Zacks Investment Research cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MXIM. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

