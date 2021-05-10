Insider Selling: Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Director Sells 170,488 Shares of Stock

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $4,821,400.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,397.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
IVZ traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.22. 3,527,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,541,791. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.73. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.
Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IVZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.86.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 178.8% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Invesco Company Profile
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.