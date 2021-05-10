Insider Selling: Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Director Sells 170,488 Shares of Stock

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $4,821,400.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,397.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

IVZ traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.22. 3,527,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,541,791. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.73. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IVZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 178.8% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

