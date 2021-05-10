Insider Selling: Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CRO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $75,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 34,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,171.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PI opened at $51.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 8.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.59 and a beta of 2.56. Impinj, Inc. has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $79.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.58.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 30.63%. The business had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PI. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Impinj from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Impinj from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $31.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Colliers Securities upped their target price on Impinj from $61.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PI. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Impinj by 243.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the first quarter valued at about $239,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

