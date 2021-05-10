Insider Selling: Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) CAO Sells 6,619 Shares of Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total value of $856,763.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,772. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mandy Yang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 10th, Mandy Yang sold 7,652 shares of Enphase Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.72, for a total value of $1,222,177.44.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Mandy Yang sold 8,346 shares of Enphase Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total value of $1,478,994.66.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of Enphase Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $1,176,903.51.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $122.96 on Monday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.81 and a twelve month high of $229.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.06, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.98.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,354,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 39.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 5,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ENPH shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.55.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

