Insider Selling: ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) VP Sells $199,712.50 in Stock

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $199,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 54,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,849.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ:CHX opened at $25.19 on Monday. ChampionX Co. has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $25.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.29 and its 200-day moving average is $16.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 3.41.
ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $684.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.73 million. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 54.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. ChampionX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.73.
About ChampionX
ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.
