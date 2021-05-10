Insider Selling: ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) VP Sells $199,712.50 in Stock

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $199,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 54,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,849.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:CHX opened at $25.19 on Monday. ChampionX Co. has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $25.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.29 and its 200-day moving average is $16.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 3.41.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $684.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.73 million. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 54.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ChampionX by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in ChampionX by 164.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. ChampionX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.73.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

