Insider Selling: Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Director Sells $55,650.00 in Stock

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 2,500 shares of Capital Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $55,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,732.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBNK traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.19. The stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,536. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.37. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $23.10.

Get Capital Bancorp alerts:

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 15.12%. On average, analysts forecast that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Capital Bancorp by 14.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 466,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,007,000 after acquiring an additional 58,777 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 264,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 10,076 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.91% of the company’s stock.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.