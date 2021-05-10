Insider Selling: Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Director Sells $55,650.00 in Stock

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 2,500 shares of Capital Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $55,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,732.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:CBNK traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.19. The stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,536. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.37. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $23.10.
Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 15.12%. On average, analysts forecast that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.
Capital Bancorp Company Profile
Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.
