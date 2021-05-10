Insider Selling: AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) CEO Sells $291,851.00 in Stock

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) CEO Morris S. Young sold 30,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total value of $291,851.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Morris S. Young also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Morris S. Young sold 9,275 shares of AXT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $90,616.75.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of AXT stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $490,000.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of AXT stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $438,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AXTI opened at $9.66 on Monday. AXT, Inc. has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $15.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.52 million, a P/E ratio of -321.89 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.53.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. AXT had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AXT, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTI. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in AXT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in AXT in the third quarter valued at $154,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of AXT in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AXT by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 566,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,452,000 after buying an additional 88,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of AXT by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

AXTI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AXT in a report on Friday, February 19th. BWS Financial boosted their target price on AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities increased their price target on AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. AXT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

AXT

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

