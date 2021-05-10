Insider Buying: Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) CEO Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) CEO Steven A. Shallcross purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.49 per share, for a total transaction of $24,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

SYN traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.48. 2,803,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,422,691. The stock has a market cap of $63.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.29. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.38.

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.11).

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Synthetic Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synthetic Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 125,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 65,370 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,237,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 377,997 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 6,046.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,348,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Synthetic Biologics Company Profile

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops therapeutics to treat gastrointestinal (GI) diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include SYN-004 that has completed Phase II clinical trial designed to degrade commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in GI tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients; and SYN-020, a recombinant oral formulation for the enzyme intestinal alkaline phosphatase to treat both local GI and systemic diseases.

