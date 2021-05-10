Insider Buying: Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Director Buys $98,018.70 in Stock

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 82 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,195.35 per share, for a total transaction of $98,018.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,832.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A. Lynne Puckett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 18th, A. Lynne Puckett purchased 90 shares of Markel stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,092.20 per share, for a total transaction of $98,298.00.

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,220.37 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,171.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,067.22. The firm has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Markel Co. has a one year low of $761.06 and a one year high of $1,222.23.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MKL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,144.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKL. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Markel by 60.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

