Insider Buying: Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Director Purchases $11,108.16 in Stock

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Director Ann Forte Trappey purchased 288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.57 per share, with a total value of $11,108.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,039 shares in the company, valued at $155,784.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ann Forte Trappey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 8th, Ann Forte Trappey purchased 600 shares of Home Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.85 per share, for a total transaction of $19,110.00.

NASDAQ HBCP opened at $38.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.80. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.77 and a 12-month high of $39.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.76.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 17.06%. Equities analysts forecast that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

HBCP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Home Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Home Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 296.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 423,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,853,000 after buying an additional 33,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $605,000. 39.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

