Insider Buying: eMetals Limited (ASX:EMT) Insider Purchases 1,567,765 Shares of Stock

eMetals Limited (ASX:EMT) insider Mathew Walker purchased 1,567,765 shares of eMetals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,600.72 ($34,714.80).
Mathew Walker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 3rd, Mathew Walker purchased 932,235 shares of eMetals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,034.82 ($19,310.58).
About eMetals
