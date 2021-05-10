InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $160 million-$162 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $160.53 million.

Shares of OTCMKTS:INNV traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.47. The stock had a trading volume of 173,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,493. InnovAge has a 12 month low of $20.86 and a 12 month high of $27.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.78 and its 200 day moving average is $8.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on InnovAge in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on InnovAge in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on InnovAge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on InnovAge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on InnovAge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. InnovAge presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.80.

In other InnovAge news, Director Edward Moore Jr. Kennedy acquired 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $483,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Maureen Hewitt acquired 9,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.62 per share, for a total transaction of $248,897.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 12.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

