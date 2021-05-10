Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) SVP Larry Fernandes Sells 750 Shares

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Larry Fernandes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 24th, Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of Ingredion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $69,000.00.

Shares of INGR traded up $1.34 on Monday, reaching $96.26. 3,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,370. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.71 and a 12 month high of $95.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.42.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INGR shares. Stephens downgraded Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Ingredion by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 274,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,575,000 after buying an additional 49,481 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ingredion by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 81,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after buying an additional 6,002 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Ingredion by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ingredion by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 18,310 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

