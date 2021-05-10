Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Ingles Markets by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 53,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 69,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 10,000 shares of Ingles Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $634,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ingles Markets stock opened at $65.71 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.66. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $34.92 and a 12 month high of $66.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 24.07%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

