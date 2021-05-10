Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.09.

IR stock opened at $50.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.56 and a beta of 1.53. Ingersoll Rand has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $52.12.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,133,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,187,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,284 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 54.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 119.5% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 31,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 17,040 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.3% during the first quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 210,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,874,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,445,000 after purchasing an additional 83,441 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

