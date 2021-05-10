Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,910,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,082,000 after buying an additional 691,709 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,419,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,483,000 after buying an additional 1,564,216 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,282,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,560,000 after buying an additional 20,330 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth about $147,637,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,122,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,133,000 after buying an additional 12,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $50.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.56 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $52.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.64.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.54. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IR shares. UBS Group upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.09.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

