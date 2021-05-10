Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 billion-$1.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.82 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ IEA traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.98. 696,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,134. The company has a market cap of $274.40 million, a P/E ratio of 211.20 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.85. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $24.13.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $391.91 million during the quarter. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.99%. Analysts forecast that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

IEA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

