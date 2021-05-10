Information Services (TSE:ISV) Price Target Raised to C$31.00

Information Services (TSE:ISV) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Information Services’ FY2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ISV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Information Services from C$23.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Information Services from C$22.25 to C$25.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Information Services from C$25.00 to C$32.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of ISV stock opened at C$26.41 on Friday. Information Services has a 12-month low of C$13.49 and a 12-month high of C$26.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$462.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$24.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.66.

Information Services (TSE:ISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$39.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$37.80 million. Research analysts expect that Information Services will post 1.5900001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 67.80%.

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

