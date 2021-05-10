Information Services (TSE:ISV) Given New C$33.00 Price Target at CIBC

Information Services (TSE:ISV) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$32.50 to C$33.00 in a report issued on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ISV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Information Services from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Cormark lifted their target price on Information Services from C$22.25 to C$25.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Information Services from C$23.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Information Services stock opened at C$26.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$462.18 million and a PE ratio of 22.38. Information Services has a 12 month low of C$13.49 and a 12 month high of C$26.99.

Information Services (TSE:ISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$39.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$37.80 million. Analysts predict that Information Services will post 1.5900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.80%.

About Information Services

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

