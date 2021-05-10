Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $65 million-$67 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $62.33 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Information Services Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.05.

Information Services Group stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.95. 570,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,365. The stock has a market cap of $239.58 million, a P/E ratio of 82.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.54. Information Services Group has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $5.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $66.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.29 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Information Services Group will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

