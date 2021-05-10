Incent (INCNT) Achieves Market Cap of $4.54 Million

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One Incent coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0986 or 0.00000168 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Incent has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. Incent has a market capitalization of $4.54 million and $442,553.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00069898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $147.27 or 0.00250804 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $704.38 or 0.01199591 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003655 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00030846 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $455.92 or 0.00776457 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,757.75 or 1.00067465 BTC.

Incent Profile

Incent was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,354 coins. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Incent is incent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Incent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

