Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Raised to C$39.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$39.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on IMO. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and issued a C$34.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Imperial Oil to C$31.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$28.00 to C$29.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Imperial Oil has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$34.78.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Shares of TSE IMO opened at C$38.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.00 and its 200 day moving average price is C$26.54. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of C$14.86 and a 52 week high of C$38.44. The stock has a market cap of C$27.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -50.11%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.