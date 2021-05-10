ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.52 million. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. ImmunoGen updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

IMGN stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.87. The company had a trading volume of 93,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,021. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 1.65. ImmunoGen has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $10.88.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.