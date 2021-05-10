II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $783.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.08 million. II-VI had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 0.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. II-VI updated its Q4 guidance to $0.63-0.83 EPS and its Q4 2021 guidance to 0.630-0.830 EPS.

Shares of IIVI traded up $3.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.64. 2,701,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,116,553. II-VI has a 1-year low of $34.60 and a 1-year high of $100.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.69 and a 200-day moving average of $73.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -578.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48.

Get II-VI alerts:

IIVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of II-VI from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of II-VI from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of II-VI from $63.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of II-VI from $86.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of II-VI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.10.

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total transaction of $693,430.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,840. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.