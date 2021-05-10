Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Trims Holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 174,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total value of $11,974,452.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,258 shares in the company, valued at $29,348,352.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $141,720.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,942.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,195 shares of company stock worth $20,126,637 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EAT opened at $64.80 on Monday. Brinker International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.15 and a twelve month high of $78.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 113.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.95.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $828.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.55 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Brinker International from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Brinker International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.85.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

