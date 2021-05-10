Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 256 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,900,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,600,000 after purchasing an additional 723,559 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 148.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,071,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,389,000 after acquiring an additional 640,263 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1,531.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 333,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after acquiring an additional 312,957 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 196,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 106,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF stock opened at $70.25 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.78. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $47.60 and a 1 year high of $70.40.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

