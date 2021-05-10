Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 229 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. NWK Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period.

IJR opened at $112.81 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.00. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $54.70 and a 1-year high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

