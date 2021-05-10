Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 199 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $22,904,000. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 3,042.0% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 661,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,099,000 after purchasing an additional 640,255 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.2% in the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 174,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,488,000 after acquiring an additional 20,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Langenberg & Company upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.27.

NYSE RTX opened at $85.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.86 billion, a PE ratio of -73.89, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.13 and a fifty-two week high of $85.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,365.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

