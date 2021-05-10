Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Has $484,000 Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 31.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $96.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.37. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $62.26 and a 52-week high of $96.63.

