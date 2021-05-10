IFP Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Newman & Schimel LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 19,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $60.06 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $39.74 and a 1 year high of $61.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.52.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

